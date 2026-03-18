MOSCOW: Cattle diseases officially identified as pasteurellosis or rabies have spread across Russia, affecting at least 10 regions as of Wednesday (May 18), but some farmers and scientists are questioning the diagnosis and the sweeping culls ordered by authorities.

Officials on Wednesday imposed a cattle quarantine in part of the Chuvashia region in the Volga, more than 2,500km west of Siberia's Novosibirsk region, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Farmers in Novosibirsk - who have been confronting police and officials in the biggest non-political protests since the start of the war in Ukraine - say pasteurellosis, a bacterial infection, can be treated with antibiotics.

Veterinary expert Svetlana Shchepyotkina said regulations require treating animals sick with pasteurellosis and vaccinating healthy herds. Animals with rabies can be removed only after the diagnosis is confirmed.

"Destroying livestock due to pasteurellosis is sheer unprofessionalism and, frankly, outright madness," she said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said rapid action was needed in such cases, without commenting further. The agriculture ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A government commission led by Sergei Dankvert, head of the agriculture watchdog, has arrived in the region to examine local measures that include burning thousands of culled cattle.

Russian media have also reported outbreaks in regions bordering Novosibirsk, including the Republic of Altai, which neighbours China - a country known for strict veterinary controls.

Russia aims to boost agricultural exports by 50 per cent by 2030 to help diversify its energy-dependent economy, targeting China and other Asian markets amid Western sanctions, and has been aligning its veterinary rules with global standards. The current outbreak could pose a risk to these ambitions.

"OUTRIGHT MADNESS"

Under World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) rules, pasteurellosis does not require mandatory reporting. Russia obtained WOAH recognition as a foot-and-mouth-disease-free territory in 2025.

Farmers in Novosibirsk said a regional emergency was declared as early as mid-February but kept secret until this week, fuelling mistrust.

Anton Dolzhenko, a wounded Ukraine war veteran, posted a video saying all the cattle he bought with state compensation had been seized.

"My animals had been vaccinated, but they have not even been tested; therefore, there is no confirmation that they are sick," said Dolzhenko, wearing his paratrooper fatigues and medals. He called the disease "as secret as the emergency order".

Removals in Novosibirsk so far have targeted only small private farms, with officials accusing owners of failing to follow vaccination schedules. The Chuvashia quarantine applied to some larger farms.