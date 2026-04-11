Sudanese man arrested in UK after 4 die trying to cross Channel 

LONDON: UK police on Friday (Apr 10) said they had arrested a Sudanese man a day after four migrants died attempting to board a small boat off the coast of northern France.



The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the 27-year-old man was detained on Friday morning at a migrant processing centre in southeastern Kent on suspicion of endangering life.



The two men and two women who died were swept away by the current as they tried to board the boat with dozens of other people.



The northern French coast is the main point of departure for migrants hoping to reach Britain, usually risking the journey in flimsy, overcrowded boats.



The fatalities bring the number of small boat deaths this year to six.



The suspect was detained on suspicion of "endangering another during a journey by sea to the UK", the NCA said in a statement.



He was being held in police custody and being interviewed by NCA officers, who are also speaking to those who made the journey, it said.



Some 74 migrants went on to make the Channel crossing on Friday although 38 were returned to the French shore, it added.



NCA deputy director Craig Turner said the agency would work with "colleagues at home and abroad" to do "all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these four tragic deaths".