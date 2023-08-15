Charlottesville residents still haunted by violent far-right rally, 6 years on

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia: Six years after torch-wielding far-right white nationalists and neo-Nazis marched through the streets of Charlottesville in the United States, the community and country remain polarised, the city's residents said.

August 12, 2017 lives in infamy for the “Unite the Right” rally, a protest against the removal of a Confederate general statue in the Virginia college town still grappling with the legacy of slavery.

The Robert E Lee statue in the state’s capital Richmond, and hundreds of other Confederate monuments across the country, have long stirred controversy with many who see them as an offensive reminder to the US’ history of slavery.

While the statue was taken down in September 2021, four years after the violent march, residents said the events of that day still haunt those who bore witness to its horror.