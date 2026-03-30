One man, his dog, and ChatGPT: Australia's AI vaccine saga

HONG KONG: Desperate to help his sick dog, one Australian man went down the ultimate ChatGPT research hole, using artificial intelligence to design a personalised experimental treatment and finding top scientists to administer it.

Paul Conyngham's months-long quest to fight his rescue mutt Rosie's cancer has grabbed the attention of OpenAI boss Sam Altman, who called it an "amazing story" in an X post on Friday (Mar 30).

Sydney-based AI consultant Conyngham told AFP that eight-year-old Rosie's mast cell cancer is now in partial remission and her biggest tumour has shrunk dramatically.

"She regained a lot of mobility and function" after receiving a custom mRNA vaccine along with powerful immunotherapy in December, he said.

Conyngham does not call his findings a cure - but experts unrelated to the dogged endeavours said they highlight AI's potential to accelerate medical research.

"I would have conversations and just keep them going non-stop" with ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok to study cancer therapies in-depth, Conyngham said.

Following the chatbots' advice, he paid US$3,000 to have Rosie's genome sequenced, and used the same online tools to analyse her DNA data.

Next, he turned to AlphaFold, a scientific AI model that won 2024's chemistry Nobel, to better understand one of the mutated doggy genes.

Conyngham sought the help of a University of New South Wales (UNSW) team - also thanks to a ChatGPT recommendation - and other academics in Australia who made his research a reality.