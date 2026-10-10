China agrees to 'moderate' car exports to Europe: EU commerce chief

The talks follow months of rising tensions between the 27-nation EU and the Asian powerhouse that threatened to escalate into a trade war.



Many in Europe accuse China of unfair trade practices, including supporting firms with huge subsidies, price dumping and currency manipulation.



Europe can ill afford to anger Beijing, but the stakes are also high for China, which is heavily reliant on exports to compensate for its weak domestic economy.



The EU parliament's trade committee chief, Bernd Lange, said ahead of Sefcovic's trip that this "economic crisis in China" gives the bloc "bargaining power".

NEED FOR PREDICTABILITY

European companies with operations in China "recognise the importance and the real issue of the outstanding trade imbalance", Adam Dunnett of the EU Chamber of Commerce in Beijing told AFP.



"They fully support that that needs to be addressed, but they want it to be done in a proportionate, specific and negotiated way so that we can manage the overall relationship," he said.



Beijing's commitment to continue providing rare earths will bring some comfort to European companies in China, who face complicated access to the critical materials under new rules imposed by Beijing last year in retaliation against tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.



"Having a bit more transparency and predictability around that" is a key deliverable from this week's talks, Dunnett said.