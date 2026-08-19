Built for China, headed for the world: Chinese e-bike makers ramp up overseas push

SHANGHAI: They are quiet, quick and sometimes a little too close for comfort.

Throttle-operated electric bikes are restricted or banned in many jurisdictions, but they are an everyday sight in Shanghai.

For first-time visitors, their near-silent approach can take some getting used to. In China’s cities, however, such vehicles have become part of the infrastructure that keeps daily life moving.

They are widely used for last-mile deliveries, ferrying everything from coffee and meals to groceries, medication and household items, cheaply and within minutes.

Their convenience is not limited to delivery riders.