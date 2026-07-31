Death toll from China landslide rises to 51, 10 missing: authorities

BEIJING: The death toll from a landslide in southwestern China earlier this month rose to 51, with 10 people still missing, authorities said Thursday (Jul 30).



The landslide, which occurred on Jul 17 in Chongqing's Pengshui County, swept away several residential buildings at the foot of a mountain and along a riverbank.



State media footage showed a huge pile of rocks and earth that had collapsed into a residential and commercial street, with rescue workers deployed to the scene.



"Currently 51 people have been found and confirmed dead, and 10 people are still missing," Pengshui officials said on social media late Thursday.



"In this disaster, a total of over 1,100 people were safely evacuated," they said, adding that 10 people were rescued, including three who had been briefly hospitalised.



A huge search and recovery operation has been underway since the disaster, involving over 1,080 rescue personnel, according to the statement.



Rescuers faced serious challenges during the 325-hour operation, including massive boulders, elevation changes, tight spaces and high temperatures.