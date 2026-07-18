China landslide kills 8, at least 34 missing: officials 

The area where the landslide happened is known for "unpredictable" steep terrain, a local official told a press conference late Friday, adding that dangerous rocks still remain along the sides of the cliff.



The government allocated 50 million yuan (US$7.36 million) in natural disaster relief funds to support the rescue and relief operations and to provide assistance to affected residents, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management said.



Xi urged authorities to swiftly determine the cause of the disaster, and to "identify and eliminate geological disaster risks and other potential hazards".



The landslide in Chongqing comes less than two weeks after another landslide in northwestern Gansu province buried 33 people, 21 of whom were killed.