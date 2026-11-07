China's giant pandas make public debut at US zoo

ATLANTA: Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang delighted visitors to Zoo Atlanta during their public debut Friday (Nov 6), chewing bamboo and lounging in their new US habitat while on loan from China.

A male named Ping Ping and female Fu Shuang arrived from Chengdu in September via a FedEx flight dubbed the "Panda Express", and are to be hosted in the southern US facility for the next 10 years.

Pandas are "animals that have got a unique ability to inspire curiosity, instil passion, evoke joy, and unite people around the globe", CEO Raymond King told onlookers at Zoo Atlanta.

"This extraordinary spirit of partnership helps create a future for a species that is truly beloved the world over."