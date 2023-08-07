Chinese electric vehicle firms revving up presence in European market, amid concerns from consumers, lawmakers

BRUSSELS: Chinese carmakers have set up shop across Europe, including in Belgium, eager to capitalise on the surge in popularity of electric vehicles (EV) in the region.

In June this year, electric cars outsold diesel cars across the European Union for the first time, as more drivers made the change towards cleaner vehicles.

China’s BYD is one such new kid on the block in Europe, and while it may be new to the continent, it is already a global car manufacturing giant.