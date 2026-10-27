US singer Chris Brown avoids jail over London nightclub brawl

LONDON: American singer Chris Brown avoided jail Monday (Oct 26) as a UK court handed down an eight-month suspended sentence after he admitted taking part in a 2023 brawl at a London nightclub.



The judge ruled that the sentence against the former boyfriend of music sensation Rihanna was suspended for a year, meaning Brown will not be imprisoned unless he commits another offence during the period.



Brown, 37, who wore a black face mask, sunglasses and black baseball cap when he arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London, had admitted to affray at a court appearance in July.



"Violence of this kind in a crowded nightclub is serious. It creates an obvious risk, not merely to the person against whom it is directed, but also to others," judge Tony Baumgartner said.



Prosecutors had accused Brown and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, also a US national, of carrying out "a vicious and unprovoked attack" in a crowded nightclub "where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim's head twice".



The guilty plea avoided a trial on several other charges, including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bottle as an offensive weapon.



Brown, who has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and who has a chequered legal history, had previously denied those charges.



All of the allegations relate to an incident at Tape, a private members' club in London, on Feb 19, 2023, while Brown was touring Britain.