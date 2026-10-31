US woman who survived botched execution says she's in constant pain

WASHINGTON: Convicted murderer Christa Pike said Friday (Oct 30) that she is in constant pain, a month after surviving a botched execution attempt in the US state of Tennessee.



"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain," Pike said in a statement released by her lawyers.



"My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts," she said. "I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul."



Pike, 50, was given two doses of the drug pentobarbital at a state prison on Sep 30 - a usually fatal dose that nevertheless failed to kill her.



She was transported to hospital in critical condition and returned to prison after receiving medical treatment.



Pike is the only inmate to ever survive after being injected with lethal doses of execution drugs, according to the Death Penalty Information Centre.



Pike was sentenced to death in Tennessee after she and her boyfriend beat and killed 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer at a job training camp. Pike was 18 at the time of the murder.



In her statement, Pike said she is recovering "but healing is not the same as being okay."



"I don't know why I survived that night," she said. "I don't know what comes next. Some days, finding hope is harder than others. For now, I am trying to heal, one day at a time."