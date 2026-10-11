US lethal injection survivor returns to prison

WASHINGTON DC: Convicted murderer Christa Pike, who survived a botched execution attempt in the US state of Tennessee last week, has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison, her lawyers said Saturday (Oct 10).

Pike, 50, was given two doses of the drug pentobarbital on Sep 30 - a usually fatal dose that nevertheless failed to kill her.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition but later regained consciousness, with her lawyers saying this week that she was walking around but in a "foggy" mental state.

Pike is the only inmate to ever survive after being injected with lethal doses of execution drugs, according to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPI).

"Christa Pike was discharged from a local hospital and is now at Deborah K Johnson Rehabilitation Center where she has been housed for more than 30 years," her lawyers said in a statement Saturday.

"She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances," the statement went on.

Pike "is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery," the lawyers said.

Pike was sentenced to death in Tennessee after she and her boyfriend beat and killed 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer at a job training camp. Pike was 18 at the time of the murder.