CIA says COVID-19 'more likely' to have leaked from lab

NEW YORK: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic is "more likely" to have emerged from a lab rather than from nature, an agency spokesperson said on Saturday (Jan 25).

The agency had for years said it could not conclude whether COVID-19 was the result of a lab incident or it originated in nature.

But in the final weeks of the Biden administration, former CIA director William Burns asked CIA analysts and scientists to make a clear determination, stressing the pandemic's historical significance, according to a senior US official.

The CIA says it has "low confidence" in its assessment that a "research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely" and notes in its statement that both scenarios – lab origin and natural origin – remain plausible.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.