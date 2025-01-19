Civil rights leaders mobilise ahead of Trump’s inauguration on MLK Day

As the United States prepares to honour Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and fight for equality on Monday (Jan 20), civil rights leaders are organising efforts to counter President-elect Donald Trump's expected policies, which they believe will undermine decades of progress.

Carrying out mass deportations and dismantling diversity initiatives and programmes have become a priority of the Republican Party's agenda. Trump has said he plans to challenge policies aimed at boosting diversity at companies and universities when he takes office, frequently attacking what he calls "woke" culture, a term for those focused on racial and social justice but which is used by conservatives to disparage progressive policies.

Activists and organisations are holding rallies leading up to MLK Day and convening meetings with state lawmakers to strategise on how to safeguard policies and avoid funding cuts to social service programmes that largely support Black and Latino communities. They're also planning counter-challenges against corporations that have rolled back or eliminated diversity initiatives.

"Our concern and our emphasis is going to be on his policy announcements," said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League. "We will resist and oppose".

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.