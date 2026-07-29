CNA Explains: What are fire clouds, and why are they making Europe's wildfires more dangerous?

As firefighters battle massive wildfires across France and Spain, one rare phenomenon is drawing increasing attention: menacing storm clouds that are capable of creating their own volatile weather.

Pyrocumulonimbus clouds, also known as “fire clouds”, are generated by infernos and can make an already dangerous blaze even more intense and unpredictable.

When a wildfire becomes exceptionally large and hot, the immense heat acts like a giant chimney, sending large quantities of hot air, smoke, ash and water vapour rapidly upwards.

As the plume rises into cooler layers of the atmosphere – sometimes reaching the stratosphere – low air pressure causes the moisture to condense into a towering mushroom cloud resembling an ominous thunderstorm.