CNN blocked from Trump trip on Saturday

WASHINGTON: CNN reporters have been barred from travelling with US President Donald Trump as planned on Saturday (Sep 26), in a new move by the White House to limit the news network's access.

The president last week sought to ban three US outlets - CNN, MS NOW and Politico - from the White House, accusing them of providing only negative coverage on him.

After journalists with the three outlets were blocked from entering the White House complex, a judge ordered their access to be temporarily restored, saying Trump's move was likely unconstitutional.

For Trump's trip on Saturday to Tennessee, CNN had been scheduled to be the TV network in the press "pool" travelling with him.

However, a schedule released by the White House on Friday evening did not list CNN or any of the TV networks in the TV pool rotation.

The pool is a rotating group of journalists that travel with the president and provide coverage to other outlets, due to limited space.

The White House schedule only listed a "Secondary TV" correspondent and crew: Lindell TV - a staunchly pro-Trump outlet run by his close ally, businessman Mike Lindell.