Colombia president vows reconstruction fund as search for quake survivors enters critical period

CALI: Colombia's President Abelardo De La Espriella on Wednesday (Aug 12) vowed to set up an emergency fund to help rebuild hospitals, schools, homes and infrastructure destroyed by Monday's earthquake, which killed 265 and left nearly 500 people unaccounted for.

"This is undoubtedly a tragedy of immense proportions," De La Espriella, who was inaugurated three days before the 7.4 magnitude quake collapsed buildings across major cities in western Colombia, said in a national address.

"Our efforts are focused on those who remain missing." De La Espriella announced an economic emergency in the country to address damages caused by the earthquake, but did not clarify what measures that would entail.

Hours earlier, Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder warned rescue workers were racing against time as the clock runs out on a critical 72-hour window during which there are far greater chances of finding quake survivors.

Officials estimate the quake, which struck the South American country just after 7am (8pm, Singapore time) on Monday, injured 3,770 people and destroyed more than 9,550 homes.

Pereira, deep in Colombia's coffee region, and Cali, its third-largest city, reported 83 and 74 deaths respectively.