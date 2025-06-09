Colombian presidential candidate's condition 'grave' after assassination attempt

BOGOTÁ, Colombia: A prominent Colombian presidential candidate was in "grave" condition and "fighting for his life" in hospital Sunday (Jun 8), after an alleged teen gunman shot him twice in the head at a Bogotá campaign rally.

Thirty nine year old right-wing Senator Miguel Uribe underwent successful initial surgery to contain injuries from Saturday's attack, but doctors warned his life was still in serious peril.

He remains in "the most grave condition and the prognosis is reserved" said medics at the capital's Santa Fe Clinic.

Uribe's shooting has utterly shocked a nation that had believed decades of bloody political and narco violence were largely in the past.

Hundreds took to the streets in major cities on Sunday to light candles, pray and voice their anger at the attack.

"Our hearts are broken, Colombia hurts," Carolina Gomez, a 41 year old businesswoman, told AFP as she lit candles and prayed outside the hospital where Uribe was being treated.

The crowd joined together in cries of "strength to you Miguel" and "the people are with you."

Uribe's wife Maria Claudia Tarazona thanked Colombians for their support and asked that they collectively pray for his survival.