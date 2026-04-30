Ex-FBI chief Comey released after court appearance on alleged Trump threat

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: Former FBI Director James Comey appeared in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday (Apr 29), a day after being indicted over a social media post that prosecutors allege threatened US President Donald Trump.

Comey turned himself in on two charges, including threatening the life of the president and transmitting threats across state lines. The former FBI director did not speak during a brief court appearance. His attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, said he would argue that the case is a vindictive prosecution, meaning it was brought to punish Comey for exercising his legal rights.

US Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick of the Eastern District of Virginia ordered Comey released and did not impose any special conditions. His next court appearance is expected in North Carolina, where a federal grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday. Members of Comey's family entered the courthouse shortly before the proceeding began.

Comey has said he is innocent and will fight the accusations in court.

The indictment continues the Trump Justice Department's pursuit of Comey, who was unsuccessfully prosecuted last year in a separate case, and marks a renewed push to target perceived political enemies of the president with criminal prosecution. Trump last year referred to Comey by name in a social media post calling for criminal charges against his adversaries.

Comey listened in court on Wednesday as Fitzpatrick read aloud the charges, which carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.