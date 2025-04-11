Congo eyes US military support in exchange for rare mineral access
Government sources told CNA that the US could provide military training and equipment, as well as possibly deploy boots on the ground in return.
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo: The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the United States are closing in on a deal offering minerals in exchange for security.
This comes as the DRC, home to the world’s largest source of cobalt, has been devastated by decades of political instability and armed conflict.
Much of the recent fighting has been with the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group. Just this year, it captured swathes of territory in a region rich in lithium, coltan, copper and uranium deposits.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has since turned to the US for help to end the war and stabilise the region, offering access to his country's rare earth minerals in exchange.
POSSIBLE BOOTS ON THE GROUND?
Under the potential agreement, American firms could receive exclusive rights to the Central African country’s critical minerals in return for military support.
US Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos earlier this month said: “We have reviewed the DRC's proposal, and I am happy to announce that the president and I have agreed on a path forward for its development.”
The US gave few details, but in an earlier proposal, Washington was offered extraction and export rights to DRC’s minerals for sectors such as defence and technology.
Government sources told CNA that in return, the US may provide military training and equipment, as well as possibly deploy boots on the ground, even though nothing has been confirmed.
“The details are yet to be revealed,” said DRC National Assembly member Grace Neema Paininye.
“Some of them might not be revealed completely because it's a war - you don't disclose how you are going to play your game to the enemy,” she added.
“So I think we are yet to understand more. It could involve sending troops or training ... but I know that they will find the right way.”
While the agreement has yet to go through the Congolese parliament, officials said it is backed by many lawmakers from the ruling coalition.
US-CHINA RIVALRY
Lingering concerns remain, however.
For the US, the deal would be an opportunity to access the DRC's vast critical minerals but also a means to curb China's influence in the region.
Boswa Isekombe Sylvere, general secretary of the Congolese Communist Party, said his country wants peace “but not at the expense of being turned into slaves”.
“The US ought to know that if they agree to exploit minerals, they are dealing with the heritage of the Congolese people, not the government.”
Lino N'shimba, president of the US Chamber of Commerce in the DRC, said he believes “there is not a single country in the world that is not interested in the minerals in the DRC”.
“Today, the DRC produces about 70 per cent of the cobalt of the world. The DRC is a major producer of copper,” he added.
“For history, the uranium that helped produce the first atomic bomb came from here in the DRC. So the DRC has always been in the centre in terms of minerals.”
Currently, China is the dominant player in the DRC's mining sector, but DRC President Tshisekedi is looking to diversify access.
Some analysts are concerned that a US entry may create tensions with China.
"We should give the Americans a mining concession in an area that has no Chinese investments or any other foreign company operating,” said former Congolese senator Delphin Kapaya.
“They should not be given an area that will result in a legal battle.”