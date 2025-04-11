Congo eyes US military support in exchange for rare mineral access

POSSIBLE BOOTS ON THE GROUND?

Under the potential agreement, American firms could receive exclusive rights to the Central African country’s critical minerals in return for military support.

US Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos earlier this month said: “We have reviewed the DRC's proposal, and I am happy to announce that the president and I have agreed on a path forward for its development.”

The US gave few details, but in an earlier proposal, Washington was offered extraction and export rights to DRC’s minerals for sectors such as defence and technology.

Government sources told CNA that in return, the US may provide military training and equipment, as well as possibly deploy boots on the ground, even though nothing has been confirmed.

“The details are yet to be revealed,” said DRC National Assembly member Grace Neema Paininye.

“Some of them might not be revealed completely because it's a war - you don't disclose how you are going to play your game to the enemy,” she added.

“So I think we are yet to understand more. It could involve sending troops or training ... but I know that they will find the right way.”

While the agreement has yet to go through the Congolese parliament, officials said it is backed by many lawmakers from the ruling coalition.