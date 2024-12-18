Congo's health ministry says unknown disease is severe malaria

LUBUMBASHI: Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry said on Tuesday (Dec 17) that a previously unidentified disease circulating in the country's Panzi health zone is a severe form of malaria.

Earlier this month, local authorities said the disease had killed 143 people in the southwestern Kwango province in November.

"The mystery has finally been solved. It's a case of severe malaria in the form of a respiratory illness ... and weakened by malnutrition," the health ministry said in a statement.

It also said that 592 cases had been reported since October with a fatality rate of 6.2 per cent.