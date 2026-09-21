COP31 host says AI climate footprint to be a summit priority

NEW YORK: COP31 host Türkiye said Monday (Sep 21) that pursuing "climate-responsible AI" and pushing tech companies to power data centres with clean energy would be priorities when it stages the summit in November.



The annual UN climate conference is taking place in Antalya, where the hosts are asking countries to support initiatives to tackle emissions from waste, climate-proofing cities and boosting electrification.



On Monday, COP31 President and Turkish Climate Minister Murat Kurum announced that the summit would also address "growing fears over the rise of AI" and its carbon footprint.



"COP31 will meet this moment," Kurum said in a statement in New York, where he is attending the annual Climate Week event.



"We must openly discuss AI's growing energy consumption and it is time for governments to start setting the terms. We expect companies to be transparent about their energy use and to power their operations with clean energy."



A "political pledge" on how AI can support climate goals was being developed with a United Nations agency, and a draft would be unveiled before the summit, the COP31 presidency said.



A second initiative would showcase pilot projects to "demonstrate the responsible use of AI in practice."



The pledge would be voluntary and not require the approval of the nearly 200 nations that take decisions by consensus during the hard-fought UN-sponsored climate summits.