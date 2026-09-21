UN General Assembly: Wars, geopolitical divides, AI and climate change test global cooperation

IRAN IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The Middle East is expected to be a major focus of discussions, as the Iran war continues to fuel regional instability.

Recent Houthi gains have threatened shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key alternative route for some Gulf energy exports, potentially pushing prices higher.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the assembly on Wednesday, as peace talks remain stalled and the US and Iran continue to exchange strikes.

His presence in New York would create an unusual diplomatic moment: The Iranian leader would be setting foot on US soil while the two countries remain at war.

But the General Assembly could provide an opportunity for progress on some political issues surrounding Iran, according to Maya Ungar, a senior policy adviser at London-based monitoring group Conflict Armament Research.

“Last year, when Gaza was the main topic, (there was) an important meeting between a number of Arab states and President Trump, which was part of the discussions that led to the US's announcement of a 20-point peace plan for Gaza,” said Ungar.

“So, some of these meetings and conversations can lead to concrete action after the week itself. And I think Iran is probably the most likely topic where that could be the case.”