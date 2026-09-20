US fears rapid escalation in Middle East after Houthis attack Riyadh

RIYADH: The United States warned on Saturday (Sep 19) that hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthis could "escalate rapidly" after a missile attack targeted Riyadh for the first time since the Yemen conflict resumed.

US President Donald Trump cut short a weekend at Camp David, a secluded presidential complex in rural Maryland, to return unexpectedly to the White House on Saturday.

The White House gave no explanation for the early return, which comes as a new threshold was crossed in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who control a large part of Yemen and are fighting government forces backed by a coalition led by Riyadh.

Loud explosions rang out twice on Saturday in the Saudi capital, where AFP journalists saw a fuel tank bearing the logo of oil giant Aramco on fire near the airport.

"This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly," the US State Department warned, adding that American citizens outside the Middle East should "seriously reconsider travel to and through the region".

The Houthis' lightning offensive seizing swathes of Yemeni territory in recent weeks has left hundreds dead and, according to the United Nations, displaced more than 110,000 people.