Flames, smoke seen near Riyadh airport; Saudi Arabia says Houthi ballistic missile intercepted

RIYADH: Yemen's Houthis said they attacked "sensitive" sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday (Sep 19) with missiles and drones, hours after flames and a large plume of smoke were seen near the city's main airport.

Saudi Arabia later on Saturday confirmed that the Houthis tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the first targeting of Riyadh since the escalation in fighting with the Tehran-backed rebels that has opened a new front in the Iran war.

The statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis came long after the dawn attempt, which the coalition said was intercepted and destroyed. Some residents in Riyadh heard an explosion. Later, some saw a plume of smoke near the airport. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The coalition also said it had foiled attacks targeting civilians in the Saudi cities of Bish and Farasan in the southwest and Taif in the west, as well as Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia had sent alerts overnight warning of potential danger around Riyadh, amid an escalation in attacks by the Houthis in the kingdom.

Reuters video and photographs showed a huge pillar of black smoke rising in the area, with the airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities in the foreground.

At one point in the video, flames were visible rising from behind what appeared to be fuel tanks.

The Houthis did not specify what they had targeted in Riyadh, but said they had also attacked an Aramco facility in the Red Sea city of Yanbu, a key Saudi oil export hub.

The Houthis said the operation came as a response to an attack in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

A Reuters journalist in Riyadh's Olaya area heard booms before the all-clear was sent.