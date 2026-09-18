Commentary: Asia has to prepare before climate disasters, not just cope after they strike

SINGAPORE: The devastation from recent catastrophes across Asia has been shocking: The collapse of a glacier in Nepal unleashed a monster flood in August with a death toll that is still rising; Indonesia is battling its worst wildfires in years on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra, which shrouded the region in smoke.

But the broader climate picture is less surprising. The world is on the brink of exceeding a 1.5°C rise in average temperature above pre-industrial levels. This year’s El Nino, the phenomenon associated with dry and hot extremes, is set to be the most intense on record.

Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average. Southeast Asia in particular is one of the world’s most disaster-prone regions, with intensifying events driven by warmer temperatures, threatening food security.

Yet the region remains largely underequipped to deal with the consequences of global warming.