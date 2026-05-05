Gaza runs danger of becoming ‘forgotten crisis’, humanitarian support still critical: Singapore Red Cross

SINGAPORE: Gaza runs the risk of becoming the “silent or forgotten crisis”, and humanitarian support is still critical to protect the lives of civilians in the enclave, said Singapore Red Cross CEO Benjamin William on Tuesday (May 5).

Despite the ceasefire, the situation in Gaza continues to have a significant negative impact on civilians with ongoing needs, he added.

The Singapore Red Cross hosted a sharing session on Tuesday on the Gaza humanitarian crisis. Palestine Red Crescent Society’s president Dr Younis Al Khatib was invited to speak at the event at Red Cross House.

Mr William said one of the challenges in the humanitarian sector is how much attention people spend on certain conflicts, before the next one comes around.

“The broader conflict in the Middle East, involving Iran, the US and Israel, has drawn a lot of attention away from other crises around the world,” he said, adding that this is because the current war is affecting other countries.

“So that automatically leads to resources being moved away from other crises.

“That is a major challenge for the humanitarian world, because the humanitarian challenges on the ground may be as bad, if not worse, than the crisis that is happening elsewhere. But unfortunately, the resources begin to dry up.”

The “eyes of the world” are no longer on the earlier crisis and it may not draw as much attention as it used to, he added.