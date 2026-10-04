Cornell president vows review in wake of alleged student gang rape

NEW YORK: The president of Cornell University voiced support Saturday (Oct 3) for an external review of the institution facing widespread outcry over the alleged gang rape of a student in 2024.

The incident was detailed in a graphic lawsuit filed last month, drawing harsh backlash against the Ivy League institution and New York prosecutors for not filing any criminal charges against the accused perpetrators.

"In conjunction with our board of trustees, I welcome the independent review by an outside law firm into all aspects of Cornell's handling of the 2024 matter," President Michael Kotlikoff said in a video shared on Cornell's website.

The plaintiff claimed in the civil suit that she was drugged with ketamine, assaulted and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity, a social club for male students.

"This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our history, and I know many of you are angry, saddened, and struggling," Kotlikoff continued.

"What happened to Jane Doe in 2024 is deeply disturbing and will weigh heavily on our community for years to come."

The criminal investigation into the gang rape was reopened Monday, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointing the state's top prosecutor, Attorney General Letitia James, to lead the effort.