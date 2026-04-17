Costa Rica leans on renewables, diversification to weather global uncertainty

SINGAPORE: Costa Rica is leaning on its renewable energy base and a strategy of diversification to navigate growing global uncertainty, as geopolitical tensions and slowing growth weigh on trade.

Speaking to CNA during a visit to Singapore, Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar Rivera said that while the country has been relatively insulated from immediate energy shocks stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict, it will not be immune to broader economic fallout.

“Global trade is a very vulnerable economic activity, subject to the impact of many disruptions,” he said, pointing to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz as a key risk to global markets.

Since the United States-Israel war on Iran began seven weeks ago, the narrow waterway – a critical artery through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flow through – has been at a standstill.

Costa Rica sources its fuel mainly from the US and Mexico. Tovar Rivera said the country has already secured its annual supply, limiting the risk of shortages.

In addition, about 98 per cent of its electricity is generated domestically from renewable sources, including wind, solar, hydropower and geothermal energy.

“So, we don't have a direct impact in terms of shortage of fuel,” said Tovar Rivera.

“However, we all live on the same planet, and what happens on one side of the world will eventually have an impact on (the other).”

He warned that rising global prices could dampen demand for Costa Rican exports, while higher import costs and weaker foreign direct investment flows may weigh on the domestic economy.

“No one will be spared,” he said, noting that global growth forecasts have already been revised downwards by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).