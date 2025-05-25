Council of Europe chief criticises push to ease expulsion of foreign criminals

BRUSSELS: The head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights watchdog, criticised an initiative by nine European countries calling on member states to make it easier to expel foreign criminals.

European governments have expressed frustration with the European Court of Human Rights' use of the European Convention on Human Rights to block deportations, and they are calling for a review of the court's interpretation.

"In a society governed by the rule of law, no judiciary should face political pressure. Institutions that protect fundamental rights cannot bend to political cycles," said Secretary General Alain Berset in a statement on Saturday (May 24).

"If they do, we risk eroding the very stability they were built to ensure. The court must not be weaponised — neither against governments, nor by them."