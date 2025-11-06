Crash investigators find 'black boxes' from UPS plane crash that killed at least 9

Federal safety investigators have located the "black boxes" from the wreckage of a UPS cargo plane that crashed in flames on takeoff from the airport at Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least nine people, officials said on Wednesday (Nov 5).

Todd Inman, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, also confirmed that a large "plume of fire" erupted around the plane's left wing and that one of the plane's three engines detached from the left wing as the aircraft was rolling down the runway.

The wide-body cargo jet, an MD-11-F built in 1991 by Boeing, was bound for Honolulu with three crew members aboard when it crashed moments after clearing the runway on takeoff on Tuesday evening, striking a number of structures just beyond airport property, Inman said.

The plane was immediately engulfed in a fireball that ignited a string of blazes and left a debris field stretching about a half a mile through an industrial corridor, including a petroleum recycling facility that was set ablaze.

The crash also disrupted Louisville-based operations at the UPS Worldport facility, the company's global cargo hub for its air shipments, slowing delivery services.

Inman, in the first NTSB briefing since the disaster, said the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were built to withstand crash impacts and intense heat from fires and that they appeared to be intact when located on Wednesday amid the crash debris.

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky aimed at hastening the flow of disaster response resources to the scene of the crash.

As of Wednesday, at least six people were confirmed to have been killed on the ground and nearly a dozen others injured, in addition to three members of the plane's crew also perished, authorities said.