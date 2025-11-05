At least 3 killed after UPS plane crashes in Kentucky, erupts into ball of fire

At least three people were killed and 11 were injured after a UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, erupting into a massive fireball shortly after takeoff, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Tuesday (Nov 4).

"We've got some initial numbers, but let me tell you I expect them to grow," Beshear said. "Right now we believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger. We have at least 11 injuries, some of them very significant that are being treated by local hospitals."

The plane had three crew members on board, according to UPS, and federal officials said all were feared dead.

Television channel WLKY, a CBS affiliate, earlier showed video footage of the crash as it occurred. The plane took off with fire on one wing, and a huge fireball erupted as it hit the ground. Several buildings in an industrial area beyond the runway were on fire after the crash, with thick black smoke rising into the evening sky.

"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5.15pm local time on Tuesday, Nov 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane was en route to Honolulu, it said.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said it had issued a shelter-in-place order for all locations within 8km of the airport.

"There are multiple injuries and the fire is still burning. There are many road closures in the area – please avoid the scene," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a social media post shortly before 7pm ET.