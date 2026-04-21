US Singer D4vd charged with murder over teen's body found in Tesla

LOS ANGELES: US Singer D4vd was charged Monday (Apr 20) with the murder and dismemberment of a teenage girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.



The 21-year-old, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was expected to appear in court Monday to face multiple charges over the horrifying death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in September, within days of what would have been her 15th birthday.



"These charges include the most serious charges that a DA's office can bring: that is first degree murder with special circumstances," Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters.



"The special circumstances being lying in wait, committing this crime for financial gain or murdering a witness in an investigation."



Hochman was vague, but media reporting suggested Celeste could have been a "witness" to the sex between her and Burke, and that he stood to lose financially from the exposure of that illegal relationship.



If convicted, Hochman said, Burke could face a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Burke, who shot to internet fame in 2022 when his song "Romantic Homicide" became a breakout hit on TikTok, also faces charges over the alleged sexual relationship with Celeste, and that he cut up her body.



The teenager's corpse was discovered in separate bags in the front trunk of a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard, where neighbours had complained of a terrible smell.