Gunman wrote 'anti-ICE' on unused bullet in fatal attack on Dallas immigration office

MCKINNEY, Texas: A gunman who wrote "ANTI-ICE" on an unused bullet killed one detainee and wounded two others on Wednesday (Sep 24) when he fired on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas from a nearby rooftop before taking his own life, officials said.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said was the suspect's unused ammunition, showing the shell casing of one round inscribed with the phrase "ANTI-ICE" along the side.

"While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack," Patel wrote.

US President Donald Trump quickly politicised the incident on his Truth Social platform, accusing "Radical Left Democrats" of stoking anti-ICE violence by "constantly demonising Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to Nazis".

Invoking the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk two weeks ago, Trump said "Radical Left Terrorists" pose a "grave threat" to law enforcement and "must be stopped."

Trump added he would sign an executive order this week to "dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks", although he gave no evidence to support the notion that left-wing political violence posed any more of a threat than violence from the right.

In a statement about the Texas shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect fired "indiscriminately" at the ICE facility, including at a van in the building's secured entryway where the victims were shot.

The department initially said two victims were dead and one injured, before later issuing a corrected statement that one detainee had been killed and two others were in critical condition.

Officials have not disclosed the identities of the victims.