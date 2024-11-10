Deadly strikes on Gaza, Lebanon as Israel faces aid deadline

JERUSALEM: Israel launched deadly strikes on Gaza and Lebanon on Sunday (Nov 10), rescuers and authorities said, ahead of a US deadline for improved aid delivery to the Palestinian territory.

Rescuers in Gaza on Sunday said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed by Israeli strikes in the territory's north.

The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia, killing "at least 25" people including 13 children and injuring more than 30, Gaza's civil defence agency said.

Vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in north Gaza, Israel on October 6 began a major air and ground assault.

The United Nations has described the area as under "siege" and Washington set a deadline of this coming week for Israel to get more aid in or face possible cuts to military assistance.

Another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing, civil defence said.

"A number of civilians are still under the rubble," it said.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was "looking into the reports" of the strikes.

Lebanon's health ministry meanwhile said an Israeli strike on the village of Almat north of Beirut killed 20 people including three children on Sunday. In Lebanon's south, Israeli strikes killed three Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers, the ministry also said.