Deer smashes into Long Island bank, wreaks havoc in distress before being released

Police officers from Suffolk County in the United States encountered a different kind of intruder when they responded to a burglar alarm on Friday (Jan 18).

The police department there posted bodycam footage of the incident on Instagram on Thursday, where an adult male deer had crashed through the window of a bank and was trapped in the space.

Suffolk County is a largely suburban and semi-rural area on the eastern end of Long Island in New York State.

The video, which has been viewed 51,100 times, showed the creature in a state of distress and panic, thrashing around the interiors.

The frightened animal was seen leaping over desks, scrambling over files and knocking items to the floor as officers who arrived tried to contain it.

Eventually, the officers managed to lasso the deer by its antlers and guide it back to the broken window, allowing it to escape safely.

A total of five officers were involved in guiding the deer to freedom.

Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina of Suffolk County told the New York Post in jest: "The deer was not charged in this case, he lives to break into another bank on another day."

He added: "I think it just goes to show what cops go through on a daily basis — you never know what your day is going to bring you."