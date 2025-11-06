Democratic giant, trailblazer and Trump foe Nancy Pelosi to retire

"TENACITY, INTELLECT, STRATEGIC ACUMEN"

The granddaughter of Italian immigrants, Pelosi was born in Baltimore, where her father, Thomas D'Alesandro, was a mayor and congressman who schooled her in "retail politics."



Pelosi moved to San Francisco and raised five children with businessman Paul Pelosi before being elected to Congress at age 47.



"Nancy Pelosi will be recorded as the greatest speaker in American history, the result of her tenacity, intellect, strategic acumen and fierce advocacy," said Adam Schiff, a colleague in the California House delegation before he moved up to the Senate.



But her status as a hate figure for the right was brought in stark relief when an intruder, apparently looking for the speaker, violently assaulted her husband in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.



And during the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, supporters of then-president Trump ransacked her office, and a crowd baying for blood chanted "Where's Nancy?" as they desecrated the halls of Congress.



Pelosi moved quickly after that to secure the second impeachment of Trump, whom she called the "deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States".



Her legislative achievements include steering through Obama's key health care reforms as well as massive economic packages after both the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.



"No matter what title they have bestowed upon me - speaker, leader, whip - there has been no greater honour for me than to stand on the House floor and say, I speak for the people of San Francisco," Pelosi said.