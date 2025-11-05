Democrats face tough midterm fight next year amid power vacuum, lack of unifying message

WASHINGTON: Every Tuesday morning, a small but determined group of protesters gathers along Scott Circle – one of Washington DC’s busiest roundabouts – to make their voices heard during the rush-hour commute.

Their aim? To send a clear message of dissatisfaction with the Republican administration and the direction the country is heading.

Jim Lardner, one of the protesters, said the demonstration is about resisting what they see as “tyranny and rampant cruelty that this administration represents”, while also sending a signal to the Democratic Party to fight harder.

In a year’s time, Americans will head to the polls for the midterm elections – a crucial vote that will decide control of Congress. Every seat in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be contested.

The Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.