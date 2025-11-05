Democrats face tough midterm fight next year amid power vacuum, lack of unifying message
In a year’s time, Americans will head to the polls for the midterm elections – a crucial vote that will decide control of Congress.
WASHINGTON: Every Tuesday morning, a small but determined group of protesters gathers along Scott Circle – one of Washington DC’s busiest roundabouts – to make their voices heard during the rush-hour commute.
Their aim? To send a clear message of dissatisfaction with the Republican administration and the direction the country is heading.
Jim Lardner, one of the protesters, said the demonstration is about resisting what they see as “tyranny and rampant cruelty that this administration represents”, while also sending a signal to the Democratic Party to fight harder.
In a year’s time, Americans will head to the polls for the midterm elections – a crucial vote that will decide control of Congress. Every seat in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be contested.
The Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.
DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP VACUUM
History shows the party in power usually loses ground in the midterms – but many Democrats fear this time the fight against the GOP could be even tougher.
Since Republican President Donald Trump’s election victory last November, the Democrats have struggled to find their footing, hampered by a power vacuum and the absence of a unifying message, said observers.
“The Democrats are plagued by the fact that they really have no message other than ‘We're not Donald Trump’,” said Professor Todd Belt, director of the political management programme at George Washington University.
“They need to listen. They need to finetune their message, and they need to promise a better future for Americans under their leadership than the president’s. They just haven't created that yet.”
Whether the Democrats can regain ground before the midterms remains unclear, though there have been efforts.
In April, New Jersey Democratic senator Cory Booker drew praise for a record-breaking 25-hour Senate floor speech denouncing Trump’s radical cost-cutting policies and “unconstitutional” actions.
“For all Americans, this is a moral moment,” he said as he wrapped up his marathon speech. “It's not left or right, it's right or wrong.”
Three months later, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries broke his own institution's record by speaking for nearly nine hours in opposition to Trump's tax cut and spending Bill.
Despite the applause, neither speech significantly shifted public sentiment.
Other Democrats have taken their fight online, turning to social media to rally support.
REBUILDING AHEAD OF MIDTERMS
“They have to go after independent voters, and they have to give them something to vote for, not just against,” said George Washington University’s Belt. “They also need to dissuade Donald Trump's voters from showing up.”
On Oct 1, the US government shut down for the first time in nearly seven years, following a deadlock between the Republicans and Democrats in Congress over a new spending Bill to fund government services.
With talks stalled, the budget impasse – notably including a fight over healthcare support – has led to many, but not all, federal services being suspended.
That shutdown remains the Democrats’ most significant standoff – an effort to use their limited leverage to halt government operations and preserve healthcare subsidies that keep insurance premiums affordable for millions of Americans.
Still, experts say it is doubtful whether this approach will have strong electoral resonance next November.