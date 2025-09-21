Democratic leaders in US Congress demand meeting with Trump as government shutdown looms

WASHINGTON: US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, on Saturday (Sep 20) demanded a meeting with President Donald Trump to avoid a government shutdown when funding ends on Sep 30.
In a letter addressed to Trump, Schumer and Jeffries said Republican congressional leaders had repeatedly and publicly refused to engage in bipartisan negotiations to keep the government open at the direction of the president.
Healthcare is at the center of the fight over funding, with Democrats seeking more money for subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and the restoration of funding cut from the Medicaid healthcare program for lower-income Americans.
"Democrats have been clear and consistent in our position. We are ready to work toward a bipartisan spending agreement that improves the lives of American families and addresses the Republican healthcare crisis," Schumer and Jeffries wrote.
"However, we will not support a dirty spending bill that continues the Republican assault on healthcare."
The Senate on Friday rejected a short-term funding bill and then left town for a week-long break, increasing the odds of a shutdown.
Congress has struggled to pass spending legislation in recent years due to rising partisan tensions, repeatedly raising the threat of a shutdown that would leave government workers unpaid and a wide range of services disrupted.
"With the September 30th deadline fast approaching, Republicans will bear responsibility for another painful government shutdown because of the refusal of GOP congressional leadership to even talk with Democrats," the two leaders wrote.
"As a result, it is now your obligation to meet with us directly to reach an agreement to keep the government open and address the Republican healthcare crisis."