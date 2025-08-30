Trump cancels US$4.9 billion in foreign aid, escalating clash with Congress

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has moved to cut nearly US$5 billion of congressionally-approved foreign aid, the White House said Friday (Aug 29), raising the likelihood of a federal shutdown as Democrats oppose the policy.

The US$4.9 billion in cuts target programmes of the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Trump wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The president "will always put AMERICA FIRST", the White House Office of Management and Budget said on social media, releasing a copy of the letter.

Democrats have warned that any attempt to reverse funding already approved by Congress would doom negotiations to avoid budgetary paralysis, the so-called shutdown, later this year.

Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democratic minority in the US Senate, described Trump's little-known legislative tactic, technically known as a pocket rescission, as illegal.

"It's clear neither Trump nor Congressional Republicans have any plan to avoid a painful and entirely unnecessary shutdown," he said.

Some moderate Republicans also expressed opposition to Trump's effort to stop spending already approved by lawmakers.

A White House official told reporters the administration has a "solid legal basis" for Trump's manoeuvre - and that any challenge in court would fail.