Denmark accepts Swedish anti-drone help for EU summit in Copenhagen

STOCKHOLM: Denmark said on Friday (Sep 26) it had accepted Sweden’s offer of anti-drone technology for next week’s European Union summit in Copenhagen, after a spate of mysterious drone sightings at Danish airports.
"Sweden has offered to lend Denmark a military anti-drone capability. Denmark has naturally accepted," the Danish defence ministry wrote on X.
SWEDEN EXTENDS SUPPORT AHEAD OF EU SUMMIT
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he had spoken with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to extend the offer.
"We have seen extensive drone activity in different countries the past few days. Very unwelcome drones," Kristersson told broadcaster TV4.
"And next Wednesday, some 40 heads of government will gather for an EU summit in Copenhagen," he added.
The summit is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
SWEDEN INVESTS HEAVILY IN AIR DEFENCE
Sweden has stepped up air defence spending in recent months, including new systems to counter drones.
"In the past few months alone, we have ordered air defence systems capable of combatting both drones and planes for more than 10 billion kronor (US$1.06 billion), and we are investing in new anti-drone capabilities," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told AFP in a written comment.