Logo
Logo

World

Denmark accepts Swedish anti-drone help for EU summit in Copenhagen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Denmark accepts Swedish anti-drone help for EU summit in Copenhagen

Denmark accepts Swedish anti-drone help for EU summit in Copenhagen
Police officers stand guard after all traffic has been closed at the Copenhagen Airport due to drone reports in Copenhagen, Denmark September 22, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix/Steven Knap)
27 Sep 2025 02:44AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2025 02:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM: Denmark said on Friday (Sep 26) it had accepted Sweden’s offer of anti-drone technology for next week’s European Union summit in Copenhagen, after a spate of mysterious drone sightings at Danish airports.

"Sweden has offered to lend Denmark a military anti-drone capability. Denmark has naturally accepted," the Danish defence ministry wrote on X.

SWEDEN EXTENDS SUPPORT AHEAD OF EU SUMMIT

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he had spoken with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to extend the offer.

"We have seen extensive drone activity in different countries the past few days. Very unwelcome drones," Kristersson told broadcaster TV4.

"And next Wednesday, some 40 heads of government will gather for an EU summit in Copenhagen," he added.

The summit is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Related:

SWEDEN INVESTS HEAVILY IN AIR DEFENCE

Sweden has stepped up air defence spending in recent months, including new systems to counter drones.

"In the past few months alone, we have ordered air defence systems capable of combatting both drones and planes for more than 10 billion kronor (US$1.06 billion), and we are investing in new anti-drone capabilities," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told AFP in a written comment.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Sweden Denmark drones
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement