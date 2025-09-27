Kremlin slams NATO suggestion of downing Russian planes as 'reckless'

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday (Sep 26) denounced calls for NATO allies to shoot down Russian planes entering their airspace as "reckless," after US President Donald Trump said alliance members should do so.

Several NATO countries have accused Moscow of testing the alliance by violating European airspace with fighter jets and drones in recent weeks.

Asked on Tuesday whether NATO states should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace, Trump said: "Yes, I do."

KREMLIN WARNS OF DANGEROUS CONSEQUENCES

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV that "irresponsible statements about the need to shoot down Russian aircraft are, at the very least, reckless, irresponsible and carry dangerous consequences."

Peskov did not directly name Trump, casting the calls instead as coming from Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Thursday he supported targeting Russian jets if they cross into member states’ airspace.

"I totally agree here with President Trump," he told Fox News, adding that NATO "will also do more, and if necessary, the ultimate to protect our people."