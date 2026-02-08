Denmark better placed on Greenland with US but 'not out of the crisis': FM

Greenland's foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt, who spoke alongside Lokke Rasmussen, welcomed that the parties were now in "direct dialogue," and added that the talks were respectful.



"But we are not where we want to be yet," she stressed and said it was "too early" to say where the talks would lead.



While Denmark and Greenland have said they share Trump's security concerns, they have insisted that sovereignty and territorial integrity are a "red line" in the discussions.



Asked about whether this red line was being respected in the talks, the Danish foreign minister said he would "not go into details" about the ongoing discussions, but said they believed this red line had been made "crystal clear" going into the talks.



"So I take it as a clear sign that it should be doable to find a solution while at the same time respecting these red lines," Lokke Rasmussen said, noting that the talks had begun with this precondition stated.