Commentary: What Venezuela and Greenland really tell us about Trump’s America

SINGAPORE: What is one to make of America’s aggressive approach to foreign policy, recently played out in Venezuela and Greenland? Is President Donald Trump, who wants to remake the United States in MAGA-like fashion, the only reason for this sudden change?

Can these extraordinary actions, including the abduction of a sovereign head of state and the threat to annex territory belonging to a military ally against the wishes of its people, be explained away as just another example of Trumpian bravado?

It is tempting to attribute it to one man and his bullying ways.

But it would be a mistake to do so.

What the world is witnessing is far more consequential than the temporary phenomenon of Mr Trump testing the limits of his power.