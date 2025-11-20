Denmark’s US$200m plan to train chefs in plant-based cuisine, tackle climate change

COPENHAGEN: When 22-year-old Aricia Dworkin steps into the kitchen each morning, she is working towards a more unconventional career than her fellow trainee chefs.

The culinary student at Copenhagen Hospitality College wants to go beyond a foundation in classical French cooking and specialise in making vegetarian cuisine – even though she is not vegetarian.

“I enjoy the creativity of this specific way of cooking, and I also see (that) climate-wise, this is where we’re going,” she said.

Dworkin is among a new generation of chefs being trained under Denmark’s ambitious US$200 million Plant-Based Food Grant – part of a national push to make sustainable eating the norm rather than the exception.

Danish chefs told CNA they believe that demand for plant-based dishes is more than just a flash in the pan, though the key challenge lies in getting the broader society to adapt to this shift in appetite.

Copenhagen Hospitality College’s project manager Christian Fentz said its vegetarian chef programme aims to transform eating habits and public perceptions about plant-based meals.

The school hopes to encourage more restaurants to embrace these newly trained chefs and their plant-forward menus, he added.

“When you talk about climate-friendly foods, sometimes people don’t think it tastes nice because it has to taste climate-friendly, but that’s not the point,” Fentz, who is a chef himself, noted.

“The vegetables have to be perfectly seasoned and perfectly cooked and maybe also with a lot of creativity, so that’s what we’re learning to teach the students.”