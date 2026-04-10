UK hydropower breakthrough could unlock clean energy in once unfeasible locations

PROVIDING RELIABLE POWER

“We've been having to work with a very unique fluid which has never been made before. It is very, very dense,” said Peter Hawkins, an integration engineer at RheEnergise.

“We've had issues with things like pumping, transferring, mixing it effectively and quickly, storing it and getting machinery to work with this extremely high-density fluid,” he added.

“We've ended up with a fluid which is two-and-a-half times denser than water, and yet it behaves very much like water when it's put through turbines and pumps.”

That density is what makes the system more efficient in generating and storing electricity.

Like conventional hydropower, the liquid is stored at height – in a reservoir at the top of a hill – and released downhill through underground pipes to drive turbines, generating electricity. It is then pumped back up when demand is low.

But because the high-density liquid stores more energy per litre than water, far less volume is needed. This allows smaller facilities to be built on gentle hills instead of steep mountainous terrain.