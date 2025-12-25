Discovery of over a million Epstein-related documents delays further releases

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department said on Wednesday (Dec 24) it has uncovered more than one million additional documents potentially linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, delaying the full public release of the files by several weeks as officials carry out legally required redactions.

The newly identified material was found by the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, the department said in a message posted on social media, without giving details on when or how the documents were discovered.

President Donald Trump’s administration began releasing files related to criminal investigations into Epstein to comply with a transparency law passed by Congress last month. The law requires the disclosure of all Epstein-related records by December 19, while allowing redactions to protect victims.

Both Republicans and Democrats backed the legislation over Trump’s objections. However, releases so far have included extensive redactions, frustrating some lawmakers and doing little to quell controversy surrounding the handling of the files ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In its statement, the Justice Department said the sheer volume of newly identified documents means the review process will take longer.

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the department said, adding that the process could take “a few more weeks”.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with powerful connections, was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and later found dead in a New York jail cell in what authorities ruled a suicide. The case has continued to fuel intense public and political scrutiny, particularly over who knew what about his activities and when.

The Justice Department has said it remains committed to releasing the material in line with the law, while ensuring the privacy and safety of Epstein’s victims are protected.