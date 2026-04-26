As it happened: Trump says 'lone wolf' shooter at correspondents' dinner had multiple weapons

US President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton on Saturday (Apr 25), triggering panic among guests.

A suspect, identified as a 31-year-old man from California, was later apprehended, with Trump describing him as a “lone wolf” armed with multiple weapons.

A Secret Service officer was shot but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover.

Police said the man will be charged with firearms and assault offences, adding that the incident appears to be isolated as investigations continue into his motive and intended target.

The annual dinner has been postponed and will be rescheduled, as Trump called for unity and urged Americans to resolve differences peacefully.