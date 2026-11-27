WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Nov 26) that he had seen sufficient information that Nvidia's Jensen Huang was not a security threat, while touting his administration's intervention to save the scandal-plagued CEO's job as "a great thing" for the world.

"I think he's absolutely fine," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Asked by AFP how he could be sure when the Justice Department would not confirm it had conducted a thorough investigation into Huang, Trump said his belief was based on "information I have, which is a lot of information".

Huang, a key figure in the AI revolution, was forced to resign earlier this month after revelations that he had an affair with a business executive who reportedly has ties to Chinese intelligence and whose company may have helped China obtain advanced chips in violation of US export controls.

His sudden resignation saw the stock price of Nvidia plummet, before a shock decision by the board to reinstate him saw a partial rebound.